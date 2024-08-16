Google just opened its Imagen 3 image generator to all US users

Hadlee Simons / Android Authority

TL;DR Google has expanded the availability of its Imagen 3 image generator to all users in the US.

The company claims that the tool can generate images with better detail, fewer artifacts, and richer lighting.

Imagen 3 is already used in the Pixel Studio app on Pixel 9 phones.

Google first revealed the Imagen 3 text-to-image generator back in May. The tool was restricted to the Vertex AI development platform and a private preview. Fortunately, the company is now expanding access.

The search giant quietly announced that Imagen 3 is now available to all US users (h/t: VentureBeat). You can try the updated image generator via Google’s AI Test Kitchen.

Google claims that Imagen 3 is its “highest-quality” image generator yet. The company specifically asserts that generated pictures offer better detail, richer lighting, and fewer artifacts.

The search giant also said it “significantly improved” the tool’s ability to understand prompts. It adds that Imagen 3 will be available in multiple versions that are tweaked for specific tasks, such as quick sketches and high-resolution pictures.

Imagen 3 powers the brand-new Pixel Studio app on Pixel 9 series phones. The app offers text-to-image generation capabilities as well as picture editing powered by on-device AI. Nevertheless, you won’t need to buy a Pixel 9 phone to try out Imagen 3.

