Google Home's daily recap may soon become easier and nicer to check (APK teardown)

TL;DR Google is working on revamping the Home Brief feature for Google Home users.

Home Brief currently presents a text summary of the day’s events, generated from data collected by connected cameras.

Google could soon make this recap more engaging by introducing visual elements.

Google rolled out Home Brief as part of its big Google Home upgrade last year. The Gemini-powered feature is available only in the Google Home Premium Advanced plan and provides users with an overview of their household by summarizing key events throughout the day using camera footage.

As shown in the image above, this recap comes in the form of a lengthy text summary that users have to read through, but now, it looks like Google has plans to make it more engaging and insightful with future updates.

While digging through the Google Home app (version 4.9.51.0), we found code evidence suggesting Google is working on improving Home Brief with more visual elements to accompany the day’s recap.

<string name="insights_category_visual_home_brief">Visual home brief</string>

The above code string provides limited information, but the term “Visual home brief” clearly suggests that Google is planning to supplement the text summaries it presently provides with more visual data, possibly including images and/or short AI-generated highlight clips assembled from videos captured by users’ connected cameras.

Unfortunately, we don’t have any more details to share about this feature at this time. It seems to be a work in progress, and we might be able to find out more about how “Visual home briefs” work in future Google Home app updates.

⚠️ An APK teardown helps predict features that may arrive on a service in the future based on work-in-progress code. However, it is possible that such predicted features may not make it to a public release.

