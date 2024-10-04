Google Home outage breaks app Settings, Activity feed (Update: Restored)

Update, October 4, 2024 (07:00 PM ET): Although the glitch described below appears to be fixed for many folks, we did receive word from Google on an explanation for the problem. Here is the company’s statement:

We’ve received reports of a small number of users experiencing issues with the Activity feed and Settings tab on the Google Home app on Android. We are currently rolling out a fix and will update users when the issue is resolved. In the meantime, users experiencing device issues should submit feedback through the Google Home app and contact Google Support at g.co/nest/contact

The original article describing this problem continues after the break.

Original article, October 4, 2024 (03:41 PM ET): A nice smart home is awesome once you’ve got it all set up and configured — all the routines you’ll need created, all the automations defined, and all your devices behaving as they should. But it can also seem a bit like a house of cards, and it often only takes one weak link there for the whole system to start feeling janky and unresponsive. Right now Google Home is experiencing somewhat of a service interruption, and while it’s not quite to the point where we can’t turn our lights on, it’s nonetheless pretty annoying.