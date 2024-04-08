Google Home adds new routine option to read out your Fitbit stats

Edgar Cervantes / Android Authority

TL;DR Google Home can now read your Fitbit and sleep data out loud.

The new option can be set as a routine and appears in the “Automations” tab.

You can choose to hear step count, distance traveled, calories burned, days exercised out of the week, hours slept, and sleep start time.

Want to know how many steps you took or calories you burned today without having to look at a screen? Google Home just got an update that will allow Google Assistant to read your stats to you.

First spotted by 9to5Google, the Google Home app now has a “Get Wellness Info” option located in the “Automations” tab. The new option reads your Google Fit and Fitbit data to you as part of a routine or automation. This option not only provides fitness information, but can also give you your sleep data from the night before.

For example, your “Good morning” routine can include a recount of how many hours you slept. Or you could set up a “Goodnight” routine that tells you how many steps you took that day.

In total, there are six categories you can choose to hear: step count, distance traveled, calories burned, days exercised out of the week, hours slept, and sleep start time. Although the update hasn’t appeared on my device yet, the outlet says the feature appears to be widely available.

Got a tip? Talk to us! Email our staff at Email our staff at news@androidauthority.com . You can stay anonymous or get credit for the info, it's your choice.

Comments