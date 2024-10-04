Google Home's Favorites tab could get this quality-of-life change for climate control (APK teardown)

Rita El Khoury / Android Authority

TL;DR The Google Home app could soon add a temperature display to the Climate header on the Favorites tab.

Google is also refreshing the QR code scanner within the app for device setup, although the new UI is not very different.

The Google Home v3.24.1.4 update has given us clues on several upcoming changes, including the ability to create presets for your smart lights and some quality-of-life improvements to the home screen widget. Beyond these, the app also has clues on a temperature display for the Favorites tab and a new UI for the QR code scanner.

Favorites tab could get a temperature display The current version of the Favorites tab doesn’t display the temperature, but that could change in the future as we learn from strings within the latest app.

Code Copy Text <string name="favorites_header_weather_celsius">%1$s°C</string> <string name="favorites_header_weather_fahrenheit">%1$s°F</string>

The Favorites tab does have a “Climate” tab, which shows you the internal temperature on your thermostats. You can see the current UI below (without the upcoming temperature display).

Thus, the new temperature display in the favorites header will come in handy for adjusting your thermostats.

New UI for the QR scanner for Matter devices Google is also working on a new QR code scanner for setting up Matter devices. We managed to activate the new scanner, and you can check it out in the screenshots below.

Current UI Upcoming UI

The new UI is not very different from the old one except for the opacity, viewfinder border, and missing flashlight button. It looks cleaner, though, and it’s going to be appreciated by people who dislike white backgrounds on their phones.

