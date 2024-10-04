Google Home could soon make it easier to control your lights with presets (APK teardown)

Rita El Khoury / Android Authority

TL;DR A future update of Google Home could allow you to create light presets.

Users will be able to preset color and brightness for smart lights, making it easier to toggle through different combinations through automation.

Google Home has grown to become the app of choice for many smart home owners, especially if they own an Android device and are entrenched in the Google ecosystem. But the app is not perfect, and there’s definitely room for improvement. When controlling devices like smart lights, you can do the basic toggles and build out automation, but it’s not easy to quickly switch between presets. An upcoming update to Google Home could fix this, as Google is adding presets for smart lights in Google Home.

Google Home v3.24.1.4 appears to be adding some color presets to the app. This could allow users to save preferred color and brightness settings as presets and then easily toggle between those presets.

Code Copy Text <string name="color_preset_brightness_switch_title">Add brightness</string> <string name="color_preset_dialog_add_preset_title">Add preset</string> <string name="color_preset_dialog_description">Each preset needs a unique name</string> <string name="color_preset_dialog_edit_preset_title">Edit preset</string> <string name="color_preset_dialog_negative_button_text">Cancel</string> <string name="color_preset_dialog_positive_button_text">Save</string> <string name="color_preset_name_text_field_hint">Preset name</string> <string name="preset_delete_menu_text">Delete</string> <string name="preset_edit_menu_text">Edit</string>

As we can see from the strings, users will be able to create unique presets with different brightness values ​​for colors. We presume that these presets can then be used with voice toggles or through automation, which would make life easier for smart home owners with a lot of smart lights.

We weren’t able to activate the feature, though, so we’re hoping to see it in action in further updates as Google builds it out. The company hasn’t confirmed if and when it will release presets for smart light control within Google Home, but given its utility, we hope to see it roll out soon.

