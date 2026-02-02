Google Home automations get a lot more flexible with support for new starters

Brady Snyder / Android Authority

TL;DR Google Home says you can now play recently recorded camera clips more reliably, helping avoid “video not available” errors.

The update adds new Google Home automation starters and conditions, including humidity levels and robot vacuum docking.

You can now trigger more detailed actions in automations, such as setting smart lights to specific colors or temperatures.

New features are all well and good, but most Google Home users would just settle for the basics working smoothly. Against that backdrop, Google’s latest Home app update isn’t anything monumental, but it does tackle a frustration many camera owners will instantly recognize, and brings a bunch of extra automations and starters for the smart home power users.

What feature do you want Google to add to the Home app? 242 votes Customizable tiles and dashboard 19 % More powerful routines 22 % Device groups, not just rooms 10 % Support for more security cam brands 12 % Better scene integration 4 % Proper logs and device history 2 % All of the above 25 % Something else (tell us in the comments) 2 % Google Home is perfect as is for me. 3 %

In a new Google Home changelog today, the company says it has improved “close-to-live playback” for cameras in the Google Home app. That means the app should now be much better at playing back clips that were recorded moments ago, reducing those all-too-familiar “Video not available” errors when you tap a notification or open a recent event.

The new Google Home automation starters and conditions cover a wider range of real-world scenarios, including humidity reaching a specific level, a robot vacuum docking, or a device’s battery charging or running low. Google has also added more granular button and switch interactions, such as single-press, multi-press, and long-press actions on supported devices. The result should be automations that respond more effectively to what’s actually happening in your home.

Google has also expanded the list of actions automations can perform. One practical addition is the ability to set smart lights to specific colors or color temperatures. It’s evolution rather than revolution, but it opens the door to more expressive routines tied to things like mood or ambient conditions.

While this update won’t magically solve all of Google Home’s reliability woes, the combination of additions and improvements for common frustrations does at least suggest that Google is listening to the fans who might have lost a bit of faith in the ecosystem.

