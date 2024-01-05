Has the Google Home app improved over the years? Here's what you said.

Rita El Khoury / Android Authority

Colleague Rita El-Khoury recently opined that the Google Home app was finally heading in the right direction. This comes after years of stagnation on Google’s part.

Rita also posted a poll in her opinion piece, asking readers whether they thought Google Home had gotten better or worse over the years. Here’s how you answered it.

Do you think the Google Home app has improved in recent times? <span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display:inline-block;width:0px;overflow:hidden;line-height:0" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

Results This was a mega-popular poll, attracting over 8,100 votes. And 40.8% of these respondents said the Google Home app has improved in recent years. This doesn’t seem to tally with the reader comments in the article, which all seem critical of the app. Then again, you’d assume that people who have issues are far more likely to chime in.

Otherwise, 31.4% of surveyed readers felt that the Google Home app has improved by “only a little.” This suggests that Google needs to do a better job of bringing new additions and fixes to the app.

A significant 20.1% of polled readers felt that Google Home hasn’t really improved in recent years. Ouch. Finally, 7.8% of respondents said they didn’t use the Google Home app in the first place.

In other words, over 70% of respondents think Google Home has improved in some capacity over the years. However, over 50% of respondents think it hasn’t improved at all or only improved a little.

Comments Remodel Guy: I still can’t view my Nest cameras within the Home app. Real progress.

Joe Fixit: Don’t give Google props. It took them YEARS to get to this point with all the money in the world and Nest is still a complete mess.

I feel sorry for anyone who invested in the Google ecosystem. And I’m not sure what to say to people who are sticking with them.

Brett: Still no Nest Protect in the app. Moving forward or standing in one place. Google’s scatterbrained approach to anything really makes me wonder why they even bother sometimes. Nest Protect is a potentially life saving device but is treated with no care whatsoever.

shywiz: Can neither create nor edit automation/routines.

