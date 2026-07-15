Is the Google Health app down for you? Here's what's going on

Google

TL;DR The Google Health app is experiencing issues.

Users are having trouble with syncing and pairing.

The issues appear to have started around 7:00 AM ET.

If you’re having trouble with the Google Health app, know that you’re not the only one. It appears that Google’s fitness app is currently experiencing issues.

According to Downdetector, hundreds of users are reporting an outage. The reports appear to have started around 7:00 AM ET. It’s likely that number will continue to go up as it seems there’s a real problem going on.

Google’s status page for the Health app confirms the service is running into issues. Specifically, it looks like syncing and pairing are not working at the moment. That matches what users have been reporting today.

We’ll keep our eyes on the situation. When the service is back online, we’ll update this article.

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