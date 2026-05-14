The era of 15GB free Gmail storage is ending

Edgar Cervantes / Android Authority

TL;DR Google is reportedly testing a 5GB storage limit for new Gmail accounts, down from the standard 15GB.

Users can “unlock” the full 15GB of free storage by adding a phone number to their account.

It is currently unclear if this is a permanent rollout or a limited A/B test.

Signing up for a Gmail account normally gives you 15GB of free cloud storage. That’s fairly generous if managed well, and generally good enough for most people. However, it seems that Google is testing offering only 5GB free storage unless you add a phone number to your account.

Don’t want to miss the best from Android Authority? Set us as a favorite source in Google Discover to never miss our latest exclusive reports, expert analysis, and much more.

to never miss our latest exclusive reports, expert analysis, and much more. You can also set us as a preferred source in Google Search by clicking the button below.

According to a screenshot shared on Reddit by user sungusungu (via Piunikaweb), Google only gave them 5GB of free storage with their new Gmail account. Additionally, the company gave them the option to unlock the full 15GB free storage by adding a phone number.

Users on Reddit reacted with questions about “free” services, with some saying it’s a new way for Google to collect data from its users. However, several users also pointed out that it could be to prevent spam.

Meanwhile, I tried creating a new Gmail account to see if this shows up for me as well. However, Google wouldn’t let me continue without adding a phone number in the first place. On the other hand, my alternative Gmail account, which doesn’t have a phone number added, still shows that I have 15GB of storage.

It is unclear whether this is a change that’s being rolled out or if Google is running an A/B test in certain regions. Google hasn’t announced any changes, and its support page still mentions that each account gets 15GB free storage. For now, it seems there’s nothing to worry about.

We’ve reached out to Google for comment and will update this article when we hear back.

Follow