Gemini's working on a nice usability upgrade for its text responses (APK teardown)

TL;DR Google is working on an easier process for sharing text responses from Gemini.

The new workflow can be initiated by double tapping or dragging to select specific text, and users can bypass the “Select text” option.

However, this new method won’t work on text in a list, only the text before or after it.

While AI is still not 100% accurate, its output is almost always pretty interesting. Sometimes it’s right on the money, and you get helpful answers that you might want to share. But even when you get some pretty far-off responses that are absolutely ridiculous, sometimes they’re just so absurd that they’re still worth showing off. Either way, sharing Gemini response text is about to get a lot easier.

Currently, the process of sharing Gemini text requires about four steps. You have to long press or tap the button with three dots that appears in each individual response. Once that’s done, you have to tap the “Select text” option that takes you to another page containing the text from that response. From here, you drag or double tap to begin selecting your text to share. Multiple steps for something that shouldn’t need so many, right?

We spotted work towards a new change in the Google app (version 16.20.48.sa.arm64 beta) that simplifies the sharing process for Gemini response text. When this is live, instead of going through all the previously mentioned steps, it looks like you’ll be able to just long press and double tap to begin selecting specific text. But if you want to select all the text in a single go, then you’ll still need to go in the three dots menu and select “Copy text.”

But all good things come with a catch. If the response includes a list, either bulleted or numbered (or anything else), you won’t be able to select that text to share — that is, unless you don’t mind doing it one entry at a time.

As you can see from the video above, when previewing this change, we could only use the drag method for selecting text only across the first paragraph and part of the second, before the list elements. We then asked Gemini to remove the bullet points and just use paragraphs. After that, we were able to copy all the text normally and even select it all at once.

For the most part, this change will make it easier to share Gemini text responses with others. But if you get a list of any kind, then that’s going to need a bit of tweaking before it’s shareable — at least in this current form. For all we know, Google could further revise how this all works before it’s ready to introduce it, so we’ll be on the lookout for any further updates.

