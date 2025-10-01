Gemini’s home screen could soon get a Discovery-style redesign

Ryan Haines / Android Authority

TL;DR Our app teardown revealed that Google is testing a new Gemini home screen.

The redesign adds a scrollable feed of one-tap prompt suggestions.

Prompts range from image edits to news, quizzes, and coding.

Like almost all AI chatbots, Gemini has cultivated a minimalistic look from the beginning. When you open the app, it presents you with an uncluttered home screen, and we’ve seen Google testing minor UI tweaks in recent months. However, we live in a scrollable world, and Google appears to be considering a more drastic rethink about how users interact with the app from the start.

In Google app version 16.38.62.sa.arm64, we managed to enable a redesigned Gemini home screen in testing. The current layout greets you with a welcome message and shortcuts for core tools, such as Create Image and Deep Research. In the new design, those buttons shift upward to make room for a scrollable feed of suggested prompts.

You can see the difference in the images below. The first picture is what you currently see when you open Gemini. The other five show the new look that Google is playing around with.

The prompts you can see act as one-tap conversation starters. Some highlight Gemini’s image skills, such as “Give me a vintage grunge look”. Others showcase different abilities, like sending a daily news roundup, quizzing you on basic biology, or coding a small game. Some of the image-related suggestions appear to lean on Nano Banana, Google’s latest image-editing upgrade that keeps details consistent while you experiment with new styles.

The video above shows the new UI in action. After a scroll through the prompt list, we tapped on the grunge transformation request. Gemini then responds by asking for a photo upload, confirming how these new suggestions work.

As always with our teardowns, there’s no guarantee this redesign will roll out broadly. You’re just getting a peek behind the scenes. Still, it offers a clear glimpse at how Google wants Gemini’s home screen to feel less like a launchpad and more like a discovery feed. After all, that’s how we seem to interact with everything else in 2025.

⚠️ An APK teardown helps predict features that may arrive on a service in the future based on work-in-progress code. However, it is possible that such predicted features may not make it to a public release.

