Early look: Gemini's ChatGPT-style 'projects' are taking shape

TL;DR Google Gemini has been working on a new “projects” option, much like ChatGPT already offers.

Projects will allow you to sort files and chats around particular topics.

After recently only finding some bare-bones references to Gemini projects in the UI, we can now get a much more flesh-out look at how it will operate.

Right now you’ve got your pick of AI platforms, and while some are certainly more popular than others, many tend to offer the same — or at least very similar — functionality. And why not? When a feature works well, everyone’s going to want to implement their own version of it. Recently we’ve been thinking about that in the context of ChatGPT’s support for projects — compartmentalized workspaces where you can keep files and discussions about something isolated from the rest of what you’re working on. It’s been looking like Gemini has been preparing its own take on projects, and now we can finally give you a preview.

Last week when we took a look at progress on Gemini projects, we were able view the menu entry for creating a new project, but that was about it. Well, at least one developer has been very busy leading up to this past holiday weekend, because with the latest 16.48.54.sa.arm64 beta build of the Google app, we’re now able to access the full projects UI.

Keep in mind, none of this is yet visible in Gemini even with this new release, and we’re bringing you an early look at screens which have yet to be publicly switched on.

When Google finally does push this live, that screen on the left will introduce users to Gemini’s latest tool. At its core, this is a tool for organization, and giving your project an easily recognizable name is a smart way to keep things focused.

Beyond that, you’ll also be able to enter in a short description outlining your goals for the project. The main project screen leaves a spot for that up top, as well as corralling all the file sources you share with Gemini. Once you have a new project all set up, you’ll find it listed in Gemini’s side menu.

Projects you intend to work with frequently can be pinned for easier access, appearing up at the top of that list. That 10-file limit we saw referenced before pops again now, and you can select those files from all the usual sources. We still wonder if that limit is going to be consistent across accounts, or if users paying for premium Gemini access might get a higher ceiling there.

This all looks like it’s coming together quite nicely, and it might not be long at all now before Google’s finally ready to formally launch projects in Gemini. Certainly, the big pieces now appear to be in place, and it’s just up to Google now to decide when to hit the gas.

⚠️ An APK teardown helps predict features that may arrive on a service in the future based on work-in-progress code. However, it is possible that such predicted features may not make it to a public release.

