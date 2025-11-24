NotebookLM is so great, Google is adding even more ways to access it

Stephen Schenck / Android Authority

TL;DR Google is exploring the option to make NotebookLM accessible through Gemini.

Gemini may soon have the option to import and cite NotebookLM notes.

This would save users time and let them use the best of Gemini’s latest thinking models without leaving the Gemini app.

Google is hard at work bringing Gemini to different sites. In addition to being available on various forms of hardware, Gemini has also crept into other locations, such as Google Photos and Messages, beyond the Google app. At the same time, Gemini lets you perform actions using other apps, such as Tasks or Maps, and it may soon expand to one of the most useful AI tools Google has ever delivered to the public.

Google may be working to close the gap between Gemini and NotebookLM soon, allowing users to import notebooks into the chatbot. According to findings by Alexey Shabanov of TestingCatalog, Google may soon add NotebookLM to the list of Connected Apps supported by Gemini.

Currently, Gemini supports YouTube Music and Google Workspace apps, including Docs, Gmail, Drive, Calendar, etc. It also supports GitHub as a connected app. The option would be accessible from the gear icon at the bottom left of Gemini’s overflow menu.

Shabanov’s leak doesn’t say much about how the feature might work beyond importing notebooks from NotebookLM. Perhaps, it might also allow us to interact directly with the sources and information in various notebooks without opening the NotebookLM interface — though this is just an assumption. We can, of course, expect audio overviews to be more easily accessible in NotebookLM, especially as the feature rolls out to other Google Workspace apps, including Drive.

Meanwhile, we’d previously discovered that Google is working on another way to integrate NotebookLM into the chatbot. In our earlier Authority Insights article, we found the option to link a notebook directly as an attachment in the text input box.

While the feature is far from developed enough to be rolled out, even to a small set of testers, we can expect to accelerate learning and research, especially with the highly improved learning skills in Gemini 3.0. By making NotebookLM easier to access via Gemini, Google could deliver more specific results, moving further toward personalized knowledge management across different devices.

