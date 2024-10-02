Google opens the door to Gemini Nano for all Android apps!

Ryan Haines / Android Authority

TL;DR Google is opening up Gemini Nano access to all Android app developers, signaling more apps will soon gain AI smarts.

Developers can experiment with Gemini Nano through the AI Edge SDK, which was previously limited to a closed preview.

This move allows developers to integrate Gemini Nano into various apps, enabling text-based features like rephrasing, smart replies, proofreading, and summarization.

Google’s Gemini Nano is an AI model that runs on-device to complete tasks such as text summaries, image descriptions, and more without requiring a network connection. This helps keep your data private since everything is processed on your device.

You’ve likely heard of Gemini Nano already since it’s supported by modern devices like the Google Pixel 9 and the Samsung Galaxy S24 trio. It runs AI features in apps like Pixel Recorder, Google Messages, and more. Now, it seems third-party apps will also soon benefit from Gemini Nano’s smarts.

Starting today, all Android app developers can experiment with Gemini Nano using a tool called the AI Edge SDK. The Google AI Edge SDK for Android was previously under a closed early access preview program but is now available for developers working on Google Pixel 9 devices. Support for more devices will be added soon.

Essentially, app developers can now experiment with Gemini Nano in their apps. This should open the floodgates for AI integration into many more apps than currently available. At present, Google is only letting developers experiment with text-to-text prompts. The company says support for more modalities (images, etc.) will be added in the future. Even so, more developers can now play around with Gemini Nano to add use cases like rephrasing, smart replies, proofreading, and summarization.

Developers can customize how they use Gemini Nano with the AI Edge SDK. It will help manage how the AI processes information and allow developers to tailor Gemini Nano’s responses based on their app’s needs.

In summation, this announcement means Google is making its advanced AI technology more accessible for app developers to create useful app features that would directly benefit users.

You might like

Comments