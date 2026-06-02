Google's wallpaper-based Gemini redesign is finally rolling out to users

Joe Maring / Android Authority

TL;DR Google is now rolling out wallpaper-based Material You theming for Gemini in the Google app after previously testing the feature internally.

The redesign currently appears in Gemini’s floating overlay UI, where colors dynamically adapt to the user’s wallpaper theme.

Google appears to be rolling out wallpaper-based theming for Gemini after previously testing the feature internally.

Earlier this year, Android Authority reported that Google was experimenting with Material You color theming for Gemini inside the Google app. At the time, the feature was hidden and had to be manually enabled. Now, users are beginning to spot the redesign live in beta builds of the Google app, and we’ve also confirmed the change on our own Pixel 9 running version 17.27.33.sa.arm64 beta.

Don’t want to miss the best from Android Authority? Set us as a favorite source in Google Discover to never miss our latest exclusive reports, expert analysis, and much more.

to never miss our latest exclusive reports, expert analysis, and much more. You can also set us as a preferred source in Google Search by clicking the button below.

The update brings Gemini more in line with Android’s Material You design language by dynamically adapting parts of the interface to match your wallpaper colors. Until now, Gemini has retained Google’s older white-and-blue visual style instead of fully embracing wallpaper-based theming.

The changes currently appear to be limited to Gemini’s floating overlay UI. When Gemini is summoned over the homescreen or another app, the floating bar now adopts a subtle tint based on the system theme, while the Gemini Live button appears in a darker accent color derived from the wallpaper palette.

Much as we observed in our earlier teardown, the main Gemini interface still doesn’t appear to fully support dynamic theming. That suggests Google may be taking a gradual rollout approach, starting with smaller interface elements before expanding the redesign more broadly.

Follow