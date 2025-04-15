Google may add a Circle to Search-like feature to Gemini Live, and we tried it out (APK teardown)

Robert Triggs / Android Authority

TL;DR The Google app’s latest beta includes code for a new contextual selection feature, similar to Circle to Search, for use within Gemini Live.

During Gemini Live screen-sharing sessions, users will soon be able to summon a movable pencil button that lets them select specific on-screen elements for improved context targeting for their conversation with AI.

Unlike the unconfirmed “Circle Screen” button seen earlier in internal builds, this live circle-selection tool has working functionality present in public betas.

Last week, we spotted Google accidentally sharing an unreleased Circle Screen feature within Gemini as part of a dogfood build. We presumed the feature could bring Circle to Search-like abilities to Gemini. It seems Google is indeed thinking along the same lines but with a different implementation.

An APK teardown helps predict features that may arrive on a service in the future based on work-in-progress code. However, it is possible that such predicted features may not make it to a public release.

Curiously, while we spotted Circle Screen in the video, the publicly available Google app versions make no mention of the feature, indicating that it is likely restricted only to internal employee builds. It remains to be seen if and when Google releases the feature. However, with the latest Google app, v16.14.39 beta, we managed to activate a different feature similar to Circle to Search within Gemini, but this time for Gemini Live.

We managed to activate a new floating button with a pencil icon that pops up on the screen when you start a Gemini Live screen-sharing session. The button can be freely repositioned across the screen. Tapping the button turns on the ability to circle your display. The circled section narrows down your context for the Gemini Live conversation, effectively acting like Circle to Search during the live conversation with the AI digital assistant.

Take a look at the demo below to learn more. Note that the Google app doesn’t allow system audio to be recorded while screen recording a Gemini Live conversation, so there is no audio in the video preview below.

Gemini Live’s screen-sharing capabilities let you have a live conversation with the AI digital assistant using the contents of your screen as context. If your screen is full of elements, Gemini would give a response addressing all the elements (depending on your query). It makes sense to have the ability to narrow down the context to get a better, targeted response from Gemini. Further, since you can start and stop the selection anytime during the Gemini Live conversation, you can switch between having a wide context and a narrow context, effectively giving you the best of both worlds.

We couldn’t locate the codename/working name for this selection feature within Gemini Live. This feature has a better chance of reaching the hands of consumers than Gemini’s Circle Screen as it is fleshed out enough in the beta builds to present a demo, whereas Circle Screen doesn’t even exist in public betas. Still, we don’t know if and when Google plans to release either feature. We’ll keep you updated when we learn more.

