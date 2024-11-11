Looks like Google Gemini is going solo on iPhones with its Siri-beating feature

Rita El Khoury / Android Authority

TL;DR Google has reportedly released a standalone Gemini app for iOS.

A user in the Philippines was able to download the app, which also comes with Gemini Live access.

A standalone Google Gemini app has been spotted on iOS, allowing users to access Gemini Live. Until now, iPhone and iOS users could only access Gemini through the Google app, where the chatbot is embedded. However, it seems Apple is preparing to launch the Gemini app as a separate download in the App Store, giving users a more direct way to access its AI-powered features.

An iPhone user on Reddit (via 9to5Google) was able to download the standalone Gemini app from the App Store. They also shared an official App Store download link for the app, but unfortunately, it is not yet available in the US. The user who was able to download Gemini on their iPhone belongs to the Philippines. There have been no other reports about the app’s availability.

When it comes to functionality, the listing for the Gemini app on the App Store shows it comes with access to Gemini Live. The feature is not available through the Google app on iOS right now. The user who downloaded the app also posted screenshots of the Gemini Live experience in action.

It’s unclear when Google will officially expand the rollout of the standalone Gemini app to iOS users. For now, the app may be in a testing phase, with a broader release potentially coming in the next few weeks. For what it’s worth, the Google Assistant also has a standalone app on iOS.

