Google just rolled out Chrome's most powerful new features in more countries and languages

TL;DR Google is expanding Gemini in Chrome to more regions and adding support for more than 50 new languages.

Gemini in Chrome is now rolling out in Canada, India, and New Zealand, with support for Hindi, French, Spanish, and more languages.

Nano Banana 2 is now also built directly into Chrome.

Google is finally expanding the availability of Gemini in Chrome, bringing the AI-powered browsing experience to more regions. The company is also adding support for dozens of additional languages for the feature.

Don’t want to miss the best from Android Authority? Set us as a favorite source in Google Discover to never miss our latest exclusive reports, expert analysis, and much more.

to never miss our latest exclusive reports, expert analysis, and much more. You can also set us as a preferred source in Google Search by clicking the button below.

Gemini in Chrome first debuted in the United States last September as a floating window inside the browser. Earlier this year, Google expanded the experience with a sidebar-based interface that integrates the assistant more deeply into Chrome.

Google

Now, Google says Gemini in Chrome is rolling out to users in India, New Zealand, and Canada. The company is also adding support for more than 50 additional languages, including Hindi, French, and Spanish, making the tool accessible to a much wider audience.

Gemini in Chrome is designed to act as a built-in assistant that helps you interact with the web without switching tabs. Once you get the feature, you’ll be able to click the Gemini icon in the top-right corner of a tab to open a chat interface that can summarize articles, answer questions about web pages, and help with tasks based on the content currently open in the browser.

The assistant can also work across multiple tabs. For example, you can ask Gemini to compare products across different shopping sites or consolidate information from several pages into a single summary.

Moreover, Gemini in Chrome can integrate with apps like Gmail, Calendar, Maps, and YouTube to help schedule meetings, pull location details, answer questions about videos, or even draft emails.

Nano Banana 2 is also here!

Google

Another capability built into Gemini in Chrome is Google’s highly-skilled image editing tool — Nano Banana 2. You can use prompts in the sidebar to generate images quickly. For instance, if you’re shopping for some furniture, you can give Nano Banana 2 an image of your living room and ask it to place the furniture you’re looking at in that image.

Google says Gemini in Chrome includes safeguards to prevent malicious prompts and requires confirmation before performing sensitive actions, such as sending emails or adding calendar events.

The company also says it plans to add more capabilities and expand Gemini in Chrome to additional regions and languages over time.

Follow