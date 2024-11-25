Google could soon give Gemini a much-needed cleanup (APK teardown)

Ryan Haines / Android Authority

TL;DR Gemini for Android has a few menus and buttons in its UI, which aren’t intuitive.

In a future update, Gemini could consolidate these menus and buttons into a singular menu, removing the need to remember where menu options are placed.

Google Assistant wasn’t perfect, but many of us preferred the simplicity of the digital assistant. Gemini is replacing Google Assistant with artificial intelligence smarts, but it hasn’t been a smooth transition. While Gemini should be easier to use, it is pretty nascent and, hence, quickly evolving. With such quick evolution, not all puzzle pieces fall into the right place right from the get-go. Gemini has grown with many capabilities and options that feel a bit over the place, and Google could take a step towards correcting it.

Currently, Gemini lets you long-press on the response for options like Export to Docs, Create public link, and more. You can also access a separate menu when you press the three-dot menu button at the bottom right of the response, opening up options like Select text, Modify response, and more. You can also rate the responses with the buttons in the bottom row.

Essentially, there are many interaction areas, and consumers may be unable to remember which options are accessible through which menu.

In a future update, the Google app could consolidate the various options that Gemini opens in response to your queries. We spotted the change in Google app v15.46.36 and enabled it before it went live for users.

As you can see, all menu options are now available under one menu. Long pressing on the response or using the three-dot menu opens this menu, which houses the rating button and other options like Export to Docs, Create public link, and more.

Current Gemini menus Current Gemini menus Upcoming Gemini menus Upcoming Gemini menus

This centralization of the various post-response options will be helpful for users, saving them from remembering or double-guessing the location of their needed menu item.

This change is not currently live within the Google app. We’ll keep you updated when we learn more.

