This classic Google Search feature could be making its way to Gemini (APK teardown)

Aamir Siddiqui / Android Authority

TL;DR We’ve spotted autocomplete functionality within the Gemini for Android app.

The predictive suggestions function much like Google Search’s classic autocomplete, although it seems to work only in new conversations.

The feature doesn’t seem to work in existing conversations, nor through the Gemini overlay, though this could change if and when Google officially rolls out the feature.

The commonly on-point autocomplete is one of the small, quality-of-life features that helped Google Search achieve its popularity. It helped cement Search’s position at the top, as it helped save users from typing out complete search queries, especially for popular searches. With Search now firmly in the AI era, Google’s AI-centric products like Gemini could also use some help from autocomplete. It seems that’s on the horizon, as we’ve now spotted Google implementing autocomplete for queries within the Gemini for Android app.

Authority Insights story on Android Authority. Discover You're reading anstory on Android Authority. Discover Authority Insights for more exclusive reports, app teardowns, leaks, and in-depth tech coverage you won't find anywhere else. An APK teardown helps predict features that may arrive on a service in the future based on work-in-progress code. However, it is possible that such predicted features may not make it to a public release.

Google app v16.21.55 beta on Android includes code that brings auto-complete functionality to the text box. We managed to activate the feature to give you an early look at it:

The autocomplete functionality is very similar to Google Search’s autocomplete, which we are already familiar with. Once you begin typing about three to four characters, Gemini will offer three query predictions. As you keep typing, these predictions refine, hopefully ending up closer to what you want to look up.

Here’s a quick demo of the feature in action:

As you can see, if a query prediction aligns with your search intention, you can tap on it to immediately get Gemini results, potentially saving you a few clicks.

These autocomplete suggestions appear to work only on a new chat started from the main conversation screen in the Gemini app. It doesn’t seem to work with the Gemini overlay, nor does it work in existing Gemini conversations. We would have preferred if it worked across ongoing conversations, as it could help with follow-up queries.

Autocomplete within Gemini on Android is not currently available. Google hasn’t discussed this feature, so we don’t know if and when it will arrive. We’ll keep you updated when we learn more.

