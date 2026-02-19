Gemini looks to solve its "feature overload" problem with a newer UI

Ryan Haines / Android Authority

Google is working to improve Gemini’s functionality at breakneck speed, and we spot new features and changes to the app and the overall Gemini experience very frequently. We’ve already spotted Google working on a combined attachment sheet and model picker, similar to ChatGPT’s layout. This attachment sheet hasn’t fully rolled out to all users yet, but we’ve now spotted Google advancing its work with Google app v17.6.58.

Currently, Gemini’s attachment sheet only shows four buttons for Camera, Gallery, Files, and Drive. An earlier version of the redesigned attachment sheet UI added even more features, but it ended up cramming several options onto the top row, forcing them into small icons and overflowing their text onto a second line. This attachment sheet UI didn’t roll out to users, but Google is already working on an improved variation, as seen in the screenshots below:

In the newer version of the upcoming UI, the Photos (formerly Gallery), Camera, and Files buttons get larger icons. At the same time, Drive, NotebookLM, and Map are housed in a smaller second row that is horizontally scrollable. This way, Google could theoretically add even more options in the second row, though users may be less likely to adopt options hidden behind the scroll.

Similarly, Google will change the attachment sheet visible in the Gemini overlay. When Gemini is triggered over any other app and the user taps on the Plus button, they will soon see the larger buttons for Photos, Camera, and Files, alongside the second row with Drive, NotebookLM, and Map buttons.

The new attachment sheet hasn’t rolled out in Gemini yet. We’ll keep you updated when we learn more.

⚠️ An APK teardown helps predict features that may arrive on a service in the future based on work-in-progress code. However, it is possible that such predicted features may not make it to a public release.

