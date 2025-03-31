Affiliate links on Android Authority may earn us a commission. Learn more.
Google is now letting free users try out Gemini 2.5 Pro
Published on6 hours ago
- When Gemini 2.5 Pro (experimental) debuted, it was only available to developers and Advanced users.
- Google’s latest AI model is now available to free users.
- Google also plans to expand the Gemini Live video feature.
It was only a week ago when Google announced the rollout of Gemini 2.5. The first AI model of this new generation is an experimental version of Gemini 2.5 Pro, which was only available to developers and Gemini Advanced users at the time. However, Google has now opened the floodgates for everyone to try it.
In a surprising turn of events, Google announced this weekend that Gemini 2.5 Pro (experimental) is rolling out widely for all users. This means in addition to developers and Advanced users, non-paying users can now also play around with Google’s latest AI model. You’ll find Gemini 2.5 Pro (experimental) in AI Studio and the Gemini app.
Gemini 2.5 Pro is taking off 🚀🚀🚀The team is sprinting, TPUs are running hot, and we want to get our most intelligent model into more people’s hands asap.Which is why we decided to roll out Gemini 2.5 Pro (experimental) to all Gemini users, beginning today.Try it at no… https://t.co/eqCJwwVhXJ— Google Gemini App (@GeminiApp) March 29, 2025
Google has touted this model as being its most intelligent model to date. In a recently published blog, the company claims it outperforms some of the most popular AI models across a range of benchmarks, like science and mathematics.
However, Gemini 2.5 Pro (experimental) isn’t the only thing Google is bringing to a wider audience. Earlier this month, Google showed off Gemini Live’s new live video capabilities to attendees at MWC 2025. This feature allows Gemini to take over your phone’s camera to see what you see and provide answers to your questions. The feature has since rolled out to Gemini Advanced subscribers, but Google has revealed in a social media post that it plans to make the feature available to more users. Google did not specify when the feature will be released more widely.