Fitbit's next feature could help you conquer pre-doctor visit anxiety (APK teardown)

Kaitlyn Cimino / Android Authority

TL;DR Fitbit is developing an experimental, generative AI feature called “Plan for Care.”

The feature could seemingly analyze symptoms to suggest possible conditions and urgency, and create a prep sheet for doctor visits.

The feature could be restricted to legal adults in the US whenever it initially rolls out.

If you’ve ever felt anxious about a doctor’s visit, you’re not alone. Many of us feel the same: We’re either too nervous to recount all our symptoms and miss details, or don’t know enough to ask the right questions after a diagnosis. Google appears to have identified this as a problem area to tackle, as Fitbit may be working on a new experimental feature that could help prepare you for your doctor’s visit.

Fitbit v4.57 includes code for a new Fitbit Labs feature, internally referred to as “Plan for Care,” “Care Advocate,” or “Pre-visit Lab.” From what we could gather from the strings, this is an experimental, research-based feature designed to act as a bridge between a patient’s symptoms and their next doctor’s visit.

Don’t want to miss the best from Android Authority? Set us as a favorite source in Google Discover to never miss our latest exclusive reports, expert analysis, and much more.

to never miss our latest exclusive reports, expert analysis, and much more. You can also set us as a preferred source in Google Search by clicking the button below.

Here are the strings, and we’ll go along them to paint a picture of what the feature could be:

Code Copy Text <string name="care_advocate_enrollment_disclaimer_text">For investigational use only. For medical emergencies, call emergency services. This information has not been reviewed or verified by a professional, and is not medical advice or indication of a medical condition. Generative AI makes mistakes. Do not use for self-diagnosis or treatment decisions.</string>

From the disclaimer text, we learn that the feature utilizes generative AI, and as such, it can make mistakes. Users are advised not to use this feature for self-diagnosis or to inform treatment decisions. Furthermore, the feature is intended for investigational purposes only.

Code Copy Text <string name="care_advocate_enrollment_confirmation_body">"You are now ready to try out Plan for Care! Get informational examples of conditions that may match your symptoms, an estimation of their urgency, and prepare for upcoming visits. For investigational use only. For medical emergencies, call emergency services. Pre-visit Lab does not use any information about you beyond the symptoms you provide to this Lab–it does not have your medical history. Pre-visit Lab is an experimental feature that uses generative AI. The information it provides: • May be offensive, incomplete, out-of-date or clinically inaccurate or misleading; • Has not been reviewed or verified by a professional; • Is not intended to diagnose, treat, cure, mitigate, prevent, or alleviate any specific disease or condition; • Is for research and informational purposes only; and • Does not represent Fitbit’s views. There is NO guarantee that the information provided is correct or relevant. Information provided should not be interpreted as medical advice or indications of a medical condition. Do not use for self-diagnosis or treatment decisions."</string>

From these strings, we learn that the Plan for Care feature will provide users with informational examples of conditions that may match their symptoms, an estimation of their urgency, and prepare them for upcoming visits. We also learn that there is no guarantee that the information provided is correct or relevant, further reinforcing the disclaimers.

Code Copy Text <string name="care_advocate_enrollment_eligibility_title">Eligibility check</string> <string name="care_advocate_enrollment_eligibility_body">Let’s make sure that using this experimental feature makes sense for you.</string> <string name="care_advocate_enrollment_eligibility_check_option_1">I live in the United States of America (U.S.)</string> <string name="care_advocate_enrollment_eligibility_check_option_2">I am a legal adult (21 or older in Mississippi, 19 or older in Nebraska and Alabama, or 18 or older in any other U.S. state)</string> <string name="care_advocate_enrollment_eligibility_check_option_3">I understand that this is a research study, not a medical product. I acknowledge that it won’t diagnose any disease or condition, provide medical advice, or function as a medical alert system. I understand the information shared is solely for research observation and discussion purposes.</string>

Plan for Care has an eligibility check in place, indicating that it is available only for legal adults living in the US, with appropriate state-level age restrictions. Another disclaimer notes that this is a research study and not a medical product.

Code Copy Text <string name="care_advocate_enrollment_introduction_title">Plan for Care</string> <string name="care_advocate_enrollment_introduction_body">Research study: check your symptoms and prepare for upcoming doctor visits.</string>

These strings note that the Plan for Care feature will check your symptoms and help prepare for upcoming doctor visits.

Code Copy Text <string name="care_advocate_enrollment_introduction_list_item_always_consult_provider">Always consult a healthcare provider about health concerns or treatments.</string> <string name="care_advocate_enrollment_introduction_list_item_identify_reasons">Identify possible reasons and an estimation of their urgency. This is not a diagnosis.</string> <string name="care_advocate_enrollment_introduction_list_item_let_us_know">If applicable, let us know what your healthcare provider said your symptoms meant.</string> <string name="care_advocate_enrollment_introduction_list_item_prepare_for_visits">"Prepare questions, goals, and medical history for an upcoming doctor's visit."</string> <string name="care_advocate_enrollment_introduction_list_item_symptoms">Share your symptoms.</string>

We see strings for further list items. Fitbit will emphasize consulting a healthcare provider for concerns and treatments. While the feature will not provide a diagnosis, it will help identify possible reasons and estimate the urgency of the issue once users share their symptoms. It will help prepare questions, goals, and medical history to present to a doctor. It will encourage users to return and report what their healthcare provider commented on their symptoms.

Code Copy Text <string name="care_advocate_goals_title">What type of information would you like help preparing for your upcoming visit?</string> <string name="care_advocate_goal_other_label">"Describe what you'd like help with preparing in your own words"</string> <string name="care_advocate_goal_prepare_goals_and_questions">Goals, questions, and topics</string> <string name="care_advocate_goal_prepare_medical_history">My relevant medical history</string> <string name="care_advocate_goal_what_to_expect">What to expect at this visit</string>

Users will be able to describe the specific areas they need help with. Some prompts available to them will likely include: Goals, questions, and topics. Their relevant medical history. What to expect from their visit.

Code Copy Text <string name="care_advocate_symptom_urgency_title">Symptom interview</string> <string name="care_advocate_urgency_to_visit_prep_preamble">"Hi, I was just talking to a health professional regarding my chief complaints that I need to see a doctor for. Here is the transcript of our conversation: "</string>

Once the symptom research has concluded, the study will output a conversation that you can share with your medical professional.

Code Copy Text <string name="care_advocate_summary_title">Preparation summary</string> <string name="care_advocate_summary_button">View prep sheet</string> <string name="care_advocate_save_prep_sheet_title">Save prep sheet</string> <string name="care_advocate_start_chat">Start conversation</string> <string name="care_advocate_view_prep_history">View prep history</string> <string name="care_advocate_visit_prep_title">Visit prep</string> <string name="care_advocate_visit_summary_clipboard_label">Prep sheet</string> <string name="care_advocate_visit_summary_title">Visit summary</string> <string name="care_advocate_visit_type_or_reason">Visit type or reason</string>

Users will be able to view and save their prep sheet, view their history, and see their visit summary, including the reason for their visit.

The Fitbit app also includes this image for the Plan for Care feature:

AssembleDebug / Android Authority

Through numerous other strings, we’ve also learned the following minor details: Once users exit a session, they will no longer be able to access the conversation associated with that session. Users can optionally enter details about their appointment date and doctor. The text field can accept input of up to 10,000 characters.

Plan for Care could help make a visit to the doctor less intimidating Fitbit’s upcoming Plan for Care feature sounds like a tool that will help you navigate a doctor’s visit. Rather than being a doctor and giving you a diagnosis, it will merely help you better prepare for a diagnosis. Users would seemingly describe their symptoms to the AI chatbot, and it would help identify the possible reasons for their symptoms and guide them on the urgency of care needed. With prep sheets, users will have a clearer understanding of the goals of their doctor’s visit and the questions they can ask the doctor.

All in all, this feature sounds like a boon for many people who still find the medical world intimidating. Hopefully, Google shares more details about the experimental feature soon.

⚠️ An APK teardown helps predict features that may arrive on a service in the future based on work-in-progress code. However, it is possible that such predicted features may not make it to a public release.

Follow