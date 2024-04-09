Here's when Google's new Find My Device network rolls out worldwide

TL;DR Google is only rolling out its new Find My Device network in the US and Canada to begin with.

The company has confirmed that the global rollout of the service will be completed over the next few months.

Google has finally switched on its upgraded Find My Device network. However, not everyone is lucky enough to enjoy it on day one of its launch. For now, Google is restricting the availability of the service to the US and Canada. Only Android users who live in these countries will get emails and on-device prompts to join the new crowdsourced network.

That said, sometime later this year, Google plans to roll out the upgraded Find My Device network worldwide. In an emailed statement to Android Authority, a Google representative confirmed that “the global rollout will be completed over the next couple of months.”

While Google failed to provide a specific timeline for the global availability of its new Find My Device network, we at least know now that the company plans to finish what it has started within the year.

For the uninitiated, Google’s spruced-up Find My Device network uses the power of billions of Android devices to locate each other using Bluetooth proximity. AirTag-like Bluetooth trackers that take advantage of the new Android network are also on their way out and should be available by May this year.

