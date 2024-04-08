Find My Device network welcomes Pebblebee, Chipolo, and other new Bluetooth trackers

TL;DR Chipolo and Pebblebee are launching Find My Device network-compatible tags in late May.

These tags will be compatible with unknown tracker alerts across Android and iOS.

Jio, eufy, Motorola, and more plan to launch their own tags later this year.

Google first announced it would modernize the Find My Device network during Google I/O 2023. Now that the company is ready for the new network to go up, a number of Bluetooth tag makers are also ready to launch their compatible trackers.

Pebblebee and Chipolo have announced they’re launching new item locators that are compatible with the new Find My Device network. Pebblebee will be rolling out card, clip, and tag devices, while Chipolo will be releasing tag and card trackers.

These devices will help users locate their missing items like before. However, they will be more accurate now that Google’s network can use various devices owned by other people — like phones, tablets, headphones, and more — to pinpoint another device’s location. They’ll also now have the extra benefit of being compatible with unknown tracker alerts across Android and iOS.

When the new Find My Device network was announced, Google said it joined Apple to introduce an industry standard to prevent unwanted tracking and that the network would go live very soon. However, Google delayed the launch to wait for Apple to implement protections for iOS.

Pebblebee’s item locators are available now for pre-order on the company’s website, with shipping to start in late May. You’ll also be able to find them in retail stores and at the Google Store beginning in June. As for Chipolo, its devices will be available on May 27 on chipolo.net, with availability opening up to Amazon and select retail stores starting in July.

If you’re looking for other options, they will be there in the near future. Jio, eufy, Motorola, and more plan to launch their own Bluetooth tags later this year.

Comments