Google Find Hub update makes tracking your lost device quicker at the cost of security

TL;DR Google drops the biometric requirement in Find Hub, making it quicker to access your Devices or People lists.

Biometric checks aren’t gone completely — the app may still ask for verification after inactivity or if you sign out.

The update is rolling out via a server-side change.

If you often misplace your keys or just like knowing where your things are, you probably keep Google’s Find Hub handy. Still, the app’s strong security has been both helpful and frustrating. It keeps your location data safe, but having to use a fingerprint or PIN every time you check whether your wallet is in the car can be annoying. Now, Google is making things easier by letting you choose the level of security you want.

Google has quietly removed a biometric requirement from its Find Hub app (previously called Find My Device), making it faster to access your Devices or People lists, as reported by 9to5Google.

Before, the app always put privacy first and required you to verify your identity every time you wanted to track a device. That’s good for security, but not so great if you’re in a hurry. Now, as long as you’re signed in to your Google account on your phone, Find Hub will open your Devices or People lists right away. This makes it faster to find a missing gadget, which is usually when you’re already feeling rushed or stressed.

Keep in mind, this isn’t a permanent unlock. The app will still ask for a fingerprint, face scan, or passcode if you haven’t used it for a while or if you sign out yourself.

Some might say Google is following what others are doing. For example, Apple’s Find My app on iOS always opens right away without asking for Face ID or a password each time. The idea is that your phone is already locked, so there’s no need to add another step.

But the main issue is that there’s no option to choose. For example, Google Authenticator lets you turn a privacy screen on or off. Right now, Find Hub doesn’t give you that choice. So if you want an extra layer of security before seeing your tracker list, you’re out of luck unless Google brings it back as an option in the future.

This update is rolling out to devices through a server-side change. If you don’t see it in your settings yet, it should show up within a week.

