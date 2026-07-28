Google finally lets Find Hub users delete their old devices

Rita El Khoury / Android Authority

TL;DR Google has added a remove device option to Find Hub.

This update allows users to remove old and duplicate devices from the app.

Google continues to slowly improve Find Hub with the rollout of new features. For example, location notifications started rolling out to the Android app back in May. The latest addition to the app is a feature that users have been wanting for quite some time.

As Find Hub users are aware, you can track any device that’s added to the service. However, once a device is added to Find Hub, it can’t be removed. While it’s not the biggest problem in the world, being unable to remove a device you no longer use can be annoying. It can also be annoying if there’s a duplicate entry in your list.

Fortunately, it appears that Google has noticed this common frustration and has finally addressed the problem. Spotted by a Redditor, the app has added a “Remove from Find Hub” option. With this new function, you are now free to remove devices from Find Hub as you please.

The rollout of this feature appears to have many users excited. One claims that after they found out about this update, they immediately stopped what they were doing to delete headphones they sold three years ago. A different user says they ran as fast as they could to delete their old Pixel Watch 3 and Pixel Buds Pro, however, they were unable to do the same for their Pixel 4a. Another states that this is “the best update Google has EVER released.”

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