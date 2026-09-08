Forgot where you put it? Find Hub’s new 'Remembered' feature is here to save the day

Rita El Khoury / Android Authority

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TL;DR Find Hub’s new “Remembered” tab is starting to roll out.

The new tab allows you to make a note of any object’s location.

It appears the update is not widely available yet.

Google recently rolled out its September Android Drop, introducing several new features to the platform. While it wasn’t available at the time, one of the new features that got announced was a new option in Find Hub designed to help you remember the locations of items that can’t be digitally tracked. The tech giant said the feature would be coming soon to devices running Android 16 or later. It seems the day for the rollout has now arrived.

The folks over at 9to5Google report that Find Hub’s new “Remembered” tab is here. It will join Devices and People as the third available option on the bottom bar. It is marked by a bookmark icon with a Gemini spark in the top right corner.

As suggested by the Gemini spark, you’ll be able to use Google’s AI to make a note on the location of any object, even if it’s not a connected device. There is also a floating action button (FAB) where you’ll find an “Ask Gemini” shortcut. Alternatively, you’ll be able to add objects to your Remembered tab manually.

If you decide to go the manual route, it will start off by requiring you to give the item a “Name” and “Storage spot.” After these steps are completed, you’ll be able to add more details. For example, you could add a picture, location details, and notes.

According to the outlet, the update appeared in version 3.1.732-02 of the Find Hub app. Although the update is available through the Google Play Store, it appears that the feature is not widely available quite yet.

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