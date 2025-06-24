PSA: Google's Find Hub network lacks pairing lock, making tracker theft surprisingly easy

Google recently rebranded its Find My Device network as Find Hub , but an issue users are just discovering suggests that it still lacks a key security feature. Redditors have realized that Find Hub-compatible Bluetooth tags can be factory reset and instantly claimed by a different Google account, with no verification or pairing lock in place.

On the Find My Device subreddit, user Fearless-Archer536 detailed their findings after testing two Bluetooth trackers. They found that either tag could be reset and paired to a new Google account, even if the original owner had marked the item as lost.

“In the context of Google’s ecosystem, the tags simply get erased upon factory reset and they can be added again to any compatible Android device. There is no information left on the tag that could link the tag to the previous owner.” — Chipolo

Follow-up tests by other users in the thread confirmed that the issue isn’t limited to those tags. One reported that Moto Tags can also be reset and reassigned without prompts or restrictions, and no notification is sent to the original user.