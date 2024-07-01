Google could soon add Quick Share directly in the Files app (APK teardown)

Edgar Cervantes / Android Authority

TL;DR The Files by Google app is going to add a shortcut for Quick Share.

Users will be able to receive files quickly directly from the app.

When tapping the Recieve button, it will temporarily make your device visible to everyone.

Google could soon make receiving files in the Files by Google app faster. The company is introducing a new Quick Share shortcut to the app’s UI.

An APK teardown helps predict features that may arrive on a service in the future based on work-in-progress code. However, it is possible that such predicted features may not make it to a public release.

In the current version of Files by Google, there’s a button to scan and digitize documents. This feature first appeared earlier this year, back in March. By enabling flags in the latest version of the app, we can see that that button is going to be joined by a second button.

AssembleDebug

While investigating beta version 1.4076.648107679.0 of the Files app, we discovered a Receive button that appears just below the Scan button. This new button acts as a shortcut for Quick Share, readying your handset to receive files from other devices.

Before this new button appeared, you would have needed to access Quick Settings by swiping down from the top of the screen. You would then need to navigate to Quick Share and tap on the icon. Adding this new Receive button makes the process a little faster. Check out the video below to see how it works.

It’s important to note that when you tap on Recieve, it will make your device “temporarily visible to everyone nearby.” The warning also states that sharing won’t start until you accept. If you go back without receiving a file, Quick Share will automatically turn off for you.

