Does Google Fi Wireless support Wi-Fi calling?

Wi-Fi calling is an almost essential feature for those that live in areas (or large buildings) with poor cellular reception, but not every phone carrier fully supports it. Wondering if there’s such a thing as Google Fi wifi calling support? The short answer is yes; all Fi plans support Wi-Fi calling.

Wi-Fi calling on the Google Fi network works as you’d expect from the name: You can send calls or texts even if you have poor cell reception, as it will use your Wi-Fi connection instead. Nearly every iPhone and Android device supports Wi-Fi calling unless it’s woefully outdated. Wondering how to enable Wi-Fi calling on Fi? It’s pretty simple, as we’ll explain in the next section.

How to enable Google Fi Wi-Fi calling on Android devices

For Android users, there are just a few simple steps you’ll need to take to enable Google Fi Wi-Fi calling:

Launch your app drawer and open the Google Fi app. In the app’s Account section, you’ll want to scroll down until you find Wi-Fi calling. Tap on it. You’ll get another screen with a toggle. Hit the toggle to turn on Wi-Fi calling. That’s it!

Using an iPhone? You’ll need to turn on Wi-Fi calling from the OS settings. Click on the upcoming link to find the exact steps on how to enable and use Wi-Fi calling on iPhone.