Epic Google Fi deal: Free Pixel 9a for new customers, or a discount for existing ones

TL;DR As expected, Google Fi is now offering a special promotion for the Pixel 9a in celebration of the device’s launch today.

Google Fi is giving new customers a Pixel 9a for free, with a new line required. You’ll receive the full $500 credit over the next 24 months via your bill.

Existing customers get $200 off instantly with the purchase of the Pixel 9a, no need to add a line, but you will need to stay in good standing for 120 days after purchase.

The Google Pixel 9a officially launched today at a retail price of $500. Of course, there are technically ways to get it for free. In addition to the usual free postpaid phone deals from carriers like Verizon, several prepaid carriers have introduced their own special promotions today as well. For example, US Mobile is offering a free Pixel 9a to customers who purchase a Pixel 9, and Google Fi has unsurprisingly rolled out its own promotion too.

New Google Fi customers can get the Pixel 9a completely free, though, as you might expect, there are some conditions. You’ll first need to sign up for a new line and activate the phone using the same Fi account used for the purchase, or you must join an existing group plan.

The credit toward the phone will be applied to your monthly service costs—including your plan and/or device financing—spread evenly over the next 24 months. You can review the detailed terms of the promotion here. Existing customers aren’t being left out, either.

While Google Fi isn’t offering existing customers a free Pixel 9a, you can still receive an instant discount of $200 without adding a new line or making significant changes to your current plan. The only condition is that you must remain in good standing with Google Fi for 120 consecutive days following your device purchase. For more information on either promotion, you’ll want to head to the Google Fi website.

