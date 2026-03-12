You can get a year of Google Fi for half off right now, with prices as low as $11.50 a month

Edgar Cervantes / Android Authority

TL;DR Google Fi is once again offering 50% off on its Standard or Essentials plan.

You’ll lock in the lower rate for 12 months, after which it will return to standard pricing.

The deal is strictly for new customers, which includes anyone who hasn’t used Fi in the last 180 days.

Last year, Google not only introduced better, more competitive wireless plans, but it also allowed users to temporarily lock in 18 months of service for 50% off. This deal has long since ended, but the good news is that users who missed out are now getting a second chance.

Just like before, you must be a new Google Fi customer, which means you haven’t used the service in at least 180 days. For group plans, group members must also accept the invite and sign up before the promotion expires to qualify for the bill credits.

Beyond this, you’ll be required to sign up with either the Unlimited Standard or Essentials plan, as the Premium plan isn’t eligible. You’ll also be unable to change your plan until the promotion ends.

All of this is pretty much identical to the previous offer, with one exception. While you previously got 18 months at the reduced rate, the new offer is only for a year. Still, that means you can get service for as low as $11.50 a month for four lines, which is significantly less than just about any comparable plan in the prepaid or postpaid world.

Even the lowest tier plan includes at least 30GB of data before it permanently lowers for the month to near dial-up speeds. Even better, this is high-priority data that’s similar to what you’d get from a postpaid T-Mobile plan.

Unless you are a heavy data user, Google Fi is easy to recommend as it offers some of the best international features available in the US market and includes many perks that make it feel more like a postpaid service than your typical budget-friendly prepaid carrier.

Be sure to hit up Fi Wireless’ official website to sign up for 50% off now or to learn more about Google Fi.

