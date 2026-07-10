Pixel owners can get half off new Google Fi service, but not for long

Edgar Cervantes / Android Authority

TL;DR A Google Fi promotion can get new subscribers who activate a Pixel on their plan half off service for 12 months.

The promo applies to Fi’s Unlimited Essentials, Unlimited Standard, and Unlimited Premium plans.

Act fast: the deal ends July 13.

Got a Pixel? Google Fi wants your business. For the next few days, Google Fi is offering big discounts on its Unlimited plans for new customers who bring their own Pixel phone. If you’ve been thinking about changing carriers anyway, this might be the move: The new promo could you save hundreds of dollars over the next year, depending on the plan you pick.

Fi’s latest deal is good for half off any of the MVNO’s Unlimited plans for 12 months. To get the discount, all you have to do is activate a new Unlimited plan on a Pixel phone. Fi’s definition of “new customer” includes anyone who’s been unsubscribed for at least 180 days, so plenty of returning customers should be able to take advantage, too.

The deal applies to all of Fi’s Unlimited plans. Under the promo, at their current rates, the Unlimited Essentials plan works out to $17.50 a month; Unlimited Standard is down to $25; and Unlimited Premium is $32.50. Prices return to normal after your first year of service.

Notably, you don’t have to actually use a Pixel phone for any specific length of time to keep the discount. Per the promo’s terms, the deal “will remain valid when purchasing a new device (without any promotion) or switching to a new device before 12 months.”

One potential pitfall: the deal’s terms spell out that the service discount can’t be combined with device promotions, meaning you won’t be able to take advantage of any of Fi’s upgrade discounts if you want to keep the cheaper service. Given you can save up to $390 over the course of the 12-month deal term, though, that trade-off might just be worth it.

The promotion is available now on Google Fi. If you’re interested, you better be quick — the deal ends on Monday, June 13.

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