Google Fi subscriber? You might be eligible for a free Pixel Watch 3.

Kaitlyn Cimino / Android Authority

TL;DR Google is giving away free Pixel Watch 3 smartwatches to some Google Fi subscribers.

The promotion doesn’t seem to be available for everyone, though, as some users are only seeing discounts.

The only major catch is that you need to remain with Google Fi for 24 months.

The Pixel Watch 4 has been out for a while already, but the Pixel Watch 3 is still a good Wear OS smartwatch. It now turns out that Google is giving the latter watch away to some Google Fi subscribers.

Users on the GooglePixel and GoogleFi subreddits have reported that they’ve received a free Pixel Watch 3 LTE offer via Google Fi. It looks like Google sent the freebie offer via email, although some users said they found it via the watch’s store page on the Fi website. At least one other user said they received the offer via a notification from the Google Fi app.

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In any event, it seems like this free Pixel Watch 3 offer isn’t going out to everyone. Instead, some users report that they aren’t seeing this deal at all, while others report a discount but not a free watch. Furthermore, the $350 41mm model is sold out, leaving only the $400 45mm option as part of this promotion.

The only catch for this offer seems to be that you need to keep using Google Fi for 24 more months. That’s good news if you had no plans to switch carriers in the first place.

The Pixel Watch 3 clearly isn’t the latest Google watch, but this free deal is still worth a look. The 2024 watch brings multi-day battery life, a slick design with a great screen, plenty of nifty software features, and handy integration with other Google devices. Perhaps the biggest downside to the watch is that, unlike the Pixel Watch 4, it can’t be repaired. This means Google only gives out replacements.

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