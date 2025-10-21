Google Fi is improving audio quality, bill summaries, and more for its first 'Feature Reveal'

Edgar Cervantes / Android Authority

TL;DR Google Fi Wireless is expanding Wi-Fi Auto Connect Plus to millions of locations.

When you’re talking to someone on a landline or older device, your call will now use AI-enhanced audio to clean up background noise and clarify voices.

Your monthly bills will now offer personalized AI-powered summaries to explain charges.

Wish it were easier to stay up-to-date on the latest changes to Google Fi? The company has announced that it’s launching “Feature Reveals,” which are regular updates to help keep you informed. In the debut of Feature Reveals, Google shared that four changes are on the way, and it’s rolling out a new promotion.

The first of the updates involves Wi-Fi Auto Connect Plus, which automatically switches Pixel phones from data to premium Wi-Fi when in crowded locations. When the feature is activated, users see a W+ in the status bar before they are automatically switched to Wi-Fi on an encrypted connection at no cost. Google is expanding this feature so it will be available in millions of locations. It will be supported in major airports like LAX, ORD, and JFK, as well as shopping malls and stores.

Next up, Google Fi will now enhance audio when you’re talking to someone on a landline or older device. To accomplish this, the company is using Google AI to filter out background noise and clarify voices. This feature will turn on automatically, but you have the option to turn it off. You can check out an example of how the audio is cleaned up in the clip above.

The third update focuses on improving web calls and messages on computers and tablets. Google says that it has updated the interface with full RCS support. This change will also allow you to send high-resolution photos and videos.

Last but not least, the Google Fi app has received an update. Now when you look at your bill, you’ll be able to get personalized AI-powered summaries that will explain any charge, changes from the previous month, and how changes will affect your future bills. The update aims to make billing simpler and more straightforward.

In addition to these updates, Google is rolling out a new promotion. The company is offering 50% off for 15 months if you bring a phone and sign up for a Unlimited Essentials or Unlimited Standard plan.

