Right now you can get Google Fi for 50% off, or as low as $11.50 per line for four users

Edgar Cervantes / Android Authority

Google recently revamped its plans by upgrading its data allotments and a few other changes, including adding a new Essential plan to the mix. I already wrote about how the new changes make Google Fi more competitive than ever. While the new plan was already highly affordable at just $35 a month for one line (or less for multi-line accounts), what if you could get Fi for an additional 50% off? For a limited time, Google Fi is offering its service at half price for the next 18 months.

As you’d expect, there are a few limitations and qualifications here: You must be a new customer or have been without service for more than 180 days.

You must activate the line within 30 days of redeeming the promotion, and it will expire 18 months after redemption.

You must sign up for and stay on either the Unlimited Essentials or the Unlimited Standard plan.

You must bring your own device, and if you elect to upgrade, you’ll have to pay full price for any new devices. While Google previously offered a very similar deal during the holiday 2024 season, this is the first time they’ve ran this promo in 2025. The offer expires on June 5, so we recommend acting sooner rather than later. Although it’s possible Google could offer this promotion again around the holidays, there’s certainly no guarantee here.

As for how much you’ll play exactly with the discount activated? Essentials starts at $17.50 a month for one line, or as low as $11.50 per month for four lines or more.

Standard starts at $25 a month for one line, or as low as $12.50 per month for four lines or more. This is exceptionally cheap for a service that has similar priority to T-Mobile’s mid-range or higher plans. In fact, Google Fi is my number one recommendation for those looking for service on T-Mobile’s network. Yes, I rate it above T-Mobile’s postpaid service. There are several reasons why I recommend it over postpaid service, including its high priority access, its excellent international features, its solid phone promotions, and the incredible value on offer.

Be sure to hit up Fi Wireless’ official website to sign up for 50% off now or to learn more about Google Fi.

