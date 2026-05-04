Google Family Link bug blocks outgoing calls, but these workarounds might help

Edgar Cervantes / Android Authority

TL;DR A reported Google Family Link bug is blocking outgoing calls on supervised devices, while incoming calls and messages still work normally.

Some users have found temporary workarounds, such as toggling supervision on and off, but these fixes are inconsistent and not available for accounts under 13.

The issue has raised safety concerns because it may prevent emergency calls, and Google is reportedly aware of the problem and working on a fix.

Google’s Family Link is supposed to give parents a sense of control and, more importantly, peace of mind over how their kids use smartphones. But right now, it’s doing the exact opposite for some users.

A growing number of parents are reporting a bug that prevents children from making outgoing calls on supervised devices. The issue first surfaced in a Reddit post by user Ednolbbmud, who shared a screenshot of an error message that reads: “Calls can’t be placed by System Parental controls. Try using a different call redirecting app or contacting the developer for help.” According to the post, both of their children are affected. While their phones, in this case a Samsung Galaxy A16, can still receive calls and messages just fine, outgoing calls are completely blocked.

Don’t want to miss the best from Android Authority? Set us as a favorite source in Google Discover to never miss our latest exclusive reports, expert analysis, and much more.

to never miss our latest exclusive reports, expert analysis, and much more. You can also set us as a preferred source in Google Search by clicking the button below.

Other users chimed in with similar experiences, suggesting this is not an isolated glitch. One parent claimed they managed to fix it temporarily by turning supervision off and then back on again through the Family Link app. The process involves navigating to the child’s profile, heading into account settings, and manually stopping supervision before re-enabling it.

Unfortunately, that workaround is not available to everyone. Parents managing accounts for children under 13, arguably the group that needs these safeguards the most, do not have the option to simply toggle supervision off. For them, the only workaround being floated is deleting the account altogether and starting fresh. That is really absurd.

Even then, results are inconsistent. Some users report success, but many say the issue persists no matter what they try. The same complaint has also surfaced on Google’s support forums, where one parent pointed out the most alarming consequence. Their child would not be able to dial emergency services if needed; that alone makes this a far more serious issue.

Right now, the situation feels like a patchwork of half-solutions. The fixes being shared in forums and Reddit threads might work for a few, but they are far from reliable. Asking parents to delete and recreate accounts just to restore basic calling functionality is hardly a reasonable ask. The only bit of reassurance comes from a Reddit commenter who claims Google Support is aware of the issue and working on a fix. Hopefully, that fix arrives sooner rather than later.

Until then, parents are left navigating a frustrating limbo, relying on trial-and-error fixes for something as basic as making a call.

Follow