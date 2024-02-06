Google is making it much easier to share passwords with your family

Andy Walker / Android Authority

TL;DR People in a Google family group can now easily share passwords with each other.

Google is also offering an easier way to access parental controls.

Google offers a solid list of features if you’re using a family group, such as a shared payment method, a shared Google One membership, and shared purchases. Now, the company has announced one more handy addition.

Google confirmed that Google Password Manager now allows users to securely share usernames and passwords with other users in their family group.

“Whether two members of a family are coordinating with daycare through a single account, or a child is letting a parent access their school assignments, sharing passwords securely has never been easier,” the search colossus explained.

The company didn’t delve into more detail, but an X user spotted the functionality back in August. The user’s screen recording shows that this will take the form of a simple and convenient “share” button.

In addition to more convenient password sharing, Google also revealed an easier way to access parental controls. Parents can now search for “parental controls” in Google Search to see the accounts they supervise as well as links to each account’s settings page.

