Google Earth's hidden flight simulator is taking off globally

Ryan Haines / Android Authority

TL;DR Google Earth’s flight simulator mode is now available globally on the web.

To access, you’ll need to open the Google Earth website, hit “Explore Earth,” go to the Tools tab in the top menu, and click on Flight simulator.

Google Earth serves as a neat way to virtually explore the globe. The 3D mapping program doesn’t just offer a top-down view of the world; you can also go street level or even view historical imagery taken from years ago. If you want to have a little fun with your exploration, you can now virtually fly your way through different locales.

Don’t want to miss the best from Android Authority? Set us as a favorite source in Google Discover to never miss our latest exclusive reports, expert analysis, and much more.

to never miss our latest exclusive reports, expert analysis, and much more. You can also set us as a preferred source in Google Search by clicking the button below. [preferred_source_box] [/preferred_source_box]

In case you didn’t know, the desktop version of Google Earth has long had a hidden flight simulator mode. In fact, the game has been in there since 2007, but it had to be unlocked with a secret keystroke: Ctrl+Alt+A. In a recent announcement, Google revealed that it would expand access to the relatively unknown feature globally. The feature is now easily accessible on desktop and available to all users.

Prepare for takeoff. ✈️ Flight simulator is now available globally on web to all users. https://t.co/jV5ZW7BZeW We’ve recently added many our most powerful professional desktop features to web. Elevation profiles, new import types, but there’s always been one other feature… pic.twitter.com/s11NDaCx60 — Google Earth (@googleearth) June 12, 2026

To access flight simulator mode, you’ll need to open your browser and head over to the Google Earth website. From there, you’ll want to hit the Explore Earth button at the top of the page. In the top menu bar, navigate to the Tools tab and scroll down to Flight simulator. As soon as you click, you’ll be in the cockpit, flying across the virtual skies.

While it’s not quite as advanced as something like Microsoft Flight Simulator, it’s still a fun way to pass the time. It will also take you some time to get used to the controls. Speaking of controls, Google has shared some instructions on how to control the airplane over on its developers page.

Follow