Google Drive's homepage is getting an intuitive design change

TL;DR Google Drive’s homepage is getting a unified file and folder suggestions layout.

Instead of splitting file and folder suggestions into separate tabs, the updated design will list folder suggestions at the top and file suggestions right underneath.

The redesign will roll out to Google Workspace customers, Google Workspace Individual subscribers, and users with personal Google accounts over the coming weeks.

Google Drive on desktop received a homepage redesign last year to help users quickly find important files and folders. The new design offered personalized file and folder suggestions based on recent activity, sharing patterns, and connected Google Calendar events, and organized them in separate Files and Folders tabs. Google is now rolling out an update for this homepage view that unifies the file and folder suggestions for easier access.

In a recent Workspace Updates blog, Google notes that the updated homepage will now show up to 6 suggested folders at the top with a “View more” button that will reveal a total of 12 suggestions. Users will also see up to 10 suggested files right below the folder suggestions, and up to 30 suggestions in the expanded view.

In case Google Drive doesn’t have more than the default number of suggestions, users will not see the “View more” button. Google says that this new homepage view will be enabled by default once it rolls out over the coming weeks. However, users will have the option to revert to the My Drive view by navigating to the Start page option in the Google Drive settings.

