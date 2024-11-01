Google's new tool aims to help you turn your scribbles into masterpieces

Edgar Cervantes / Android Authority

TL;DR Google has a new experimental AI tool to help improve your drawing skills.

Doodle Guide will provide audio and visual commentary on your drawings

The tool will also generate an image based on your doodle and offer tips for improvement.

Google has a new way to help aspiring artists improve their drawing abilities. It’s a tool that will be joining the tech giant’s growing collection of AI experiments focused on arts and culture.

In a recent blog post, Google announced a new experimental AI tool called Doodle Guide. Just as the name sounds, this tool is designed to provide instructional help for improving your doodling skills.

According to the company, when you start sketching, Doodle Guide will provide real-time commentary on your creation. This commentary will come in the form of audio and visual elements. Once you’ve finished your drawing, the AI will generate an image based on what it thinks you’re trying to doodle. It will also then provide tips on what you can do to make your next drawing even better.

In addition to this feature, the firm also announced three other experiments including Lip Sync, Mice in a Museum, and Talking Tours. Lip Sync is an experiment where you watch two pairs of lips engage in a discussion about art and culture, while Mice in a Museum shows you two mice discussing art. Similar to the other two, Talking Tours is essentially a virtual museum tour guide, but without the gimmicks of mice and lips.

