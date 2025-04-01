Affiliate links on Android Authority may earn us a commission. Learn more.
Google Docs is updating its tool for writer's block with support for more languages
Published on17 minutes ago
- Help me create in Google Docs is gaining support for several new languages.
- The feature now supports Spanish, Portuguese, Japanese, Korean, Italian, French, and German.
- This is available for Business, Enterprise, Google One AI premium, Gemini Education, Gemini Business, and Gemini Enterprise users.
It’s been a little over three months since “Help me create” was introduced to Google Drive. The AI tool that helps you put together long-form documents is now getting an update that will make it accessible to more people.
Today, Google announced that Help me create is gaining support for several new languages. When the feature launched back in December, it was only available in English. Now, in addition to English, the tool will support the following languages:
- Spanish
- Portuguese
- Japanese
- Korean
- Italian
- French
- German
As a refresher, Help me create is an AI-powered feature that can automatically build a full document for you from a single prompt. Based on what Drive files you give it access to, it will fill that document with cover images, in-line images, stylized text, tables, and more.
This update won’t be available to everyone, however. It will be for users who have a Business, Enterprise, Google One AI premium, Gemini Education, Gemini Business, or Gemini Enterprise account. The rollout of this update has already started.