Google Docs is updating its tool for writer's block with support for more languages

It’s been a little over three months since “Help me create” was introduced to Google Drive . The AI tool that helps you put together long-form documents is now getting an update that will make it accessible to more people.

Today, Google announced that Help me create is gaining support for several new languages. When the feature launched back in December, it was only available in English. Now, in addition to English, the tool will support the following languages:

Spanish

Portuguese

Japanese

Korean

Italian

French

German

As a refresher, Help me create is an AI-powered feature that can automatically build a full document for you from a single prompt. Based on what Drive files you give it access to, it will fill that document with cover images, in-line images, stylized text, tables, and more.