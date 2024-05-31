It's not just you: Google Discover and Google News are down (Update: Working again)

Update, May 31, 2024 (12:50 PM ET): It looks like Google has fixed the issue described in the original article below. Here is a statement from the company:

There was an issue that was briefly affecting some results on Google News, Discover and other products. We’ve fixed the issue and things should be working normally now.

Original article, May 31, 2024 (09:29 AM ET): Google Discover is a key component of how Google delivers timely content to Android users. It resides on the left of the main home screen and is populated with news content alongside other content types. Google Discover has content that overlaps with Google News, which can be accessed through the dedicated tab in Google Search on mobile or web. If you relied on Google News or Google Discover, you will notice that neither of these services is currently working. It’s not just you: It seems both Google News and Google Discover are facing an outage.