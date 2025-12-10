Google Discover could soon borrow this experimental feature from YouTube

Ryan Haines / Android Authority

TL;DR Google could be testing an AI chatbot for Discover that would allow users to customize their feed through conversation.

Evidence found in the Google app shows a pop-up warning about “discarding conversation” when changing settings.

The feature mirrors a recent YouTube experiment but is currently incomplete, with no input box actually available yet.

YouTube has recently begun testing the ability to allow users to customize their feed, giving them control over what they are recommended to watch next. The twist, though, is that this ability is facilitated through an AI chatbot that users must interact with by entering prompts. While it’s unclear whether YouTube will graduate this experiment into a permanent feature, it seems Google may be looking to bring this AI chatbot-powered custom feed to Discover as well.

Within Google app v16.49.59, when we tried to change settings for Discover cards, we managed to activate a pop-up that doesn’t actually make any sense:

As you can see in the screenshots above, the pop-up is titled “Discard conversation,” with the description saying “Any changes you have discussed for your feed will be lost.” Curiously, there is no input box to enter any prompts or discuss any changes, indicating that the feature is still a work in progress.

Don’t want to miss the best from Android Authority? Set us as a favorite source in Google Discover to never miss our latest exclusive reports, expert analysis, and much more.

to never miss our latest exclusive reports, expert analysis, and much more. You can also set us as a preferred source in Google Search by clicking the button below.

There is also a new glow animation in Google’s brand colors when you click on “Customize your space.” The animation is very subtle, and you can see it in the video below that also shows the new pop-up:

There are no direct clues linking the pop-up to an AI-powered custom feed, but the pop-up description points in that direction. YouTube’s experiment required users to discuss changes to their feed with the chatbot, and it seems even Google Discover could be headed in that direction. We’ll keep you updated when we learn more.

⚠️ An APK teardown helps predict features that may arrive on a service in the future based on work-in-progress code. However, it is possible that such predicted features may not make it to a public release.

Follow