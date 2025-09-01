Google debunks claims of major Gmail security alert

Edgar Cervantes / Android Authority

TL;DR Google says reports of a mass Gmail security warning are false.

Some outlets reporting on phishing data last week framed it as a mass Gmail security alert.

The company insists Gmail protections remain strong, but advises using passkeys and learning to spot phishing emails.

Online threats are scary enough without false or overhyped alarms adding to the confusion. Last week, several outlets claimed that Gmail had issued a major warning to all 2.5 billion users. Google has now stepped in to say those claims were flat-out wrong.

In a new blog post, the company says it never issued a broad Gmail security alert and that its protections remain “strong and effective.” Google adds that while phishing attempts are a constant threat, Gmail continues to block over 99.9% of phishing and malware before they reach inboxes.

The mix-up appears to stem from a misreading of recent Google security data about phishing trends, which some outlets framed as a warning directed at every Gmail account. The same message from the blog post appears to have been communicated to those publishers directly so that their stories can be updated.

Google also used the post to remind people about safer habits, like moving away from passwords in favor of passkeys and learning how to spot and report phishing emails. The company says these steps, alongside its built-in protections, give Gmail users another layer of security.

