Android Auto and Nest cameras exist, so why not a Google dash cam?

Dash cams are fast becoming essential for every driver, recording road events in real-time for security or insurance purposes. Many firms occupy this space, but one notable absentee is Google. Dash cams intersect with several of Google’s properties, including Android Auto and Nest cameras, so it would make perfect sense for the company to join the fray.

A Google dash cam is more appealing than you’d think Although it might not appear a suitable fit at first, Google has all the ingredients to make a compelling dash cam product. The company’s design, service backbone, and manufacturing prowess could all be put to good use in the space.

Don’t believe me? Think about Google’s strengths for a moment. A Google dash cam could easily plug into Android, Google Home, and Android Auto ecosystems, allowing for ready data sharing, device control, and seamless functionality between devices and services. That sounds like a brilliant advantage that no other dash cam maker has. I’d find it particularly useful if my dash cam could display its video feed on my vehicle’s entertainment screen or be controlled through Assistant.

Don't believe that a Google dash cam could be a hit? Think of the company's strengths.

This interoperability also has advantages in moments where security is paramount. In the event of a collision, the all-seeing dash cam could readily contact emergency services without the countdowns that phones and smartwatches require.

Beyond the apparent ecosystem advantages, Google also knows a thing or two about image capture and processing. Leaning on this expertise showcased on Pixel smartphones and Nest cameras, a Google dash cam would have excellent quality in all lighting conditions. The company could employ its post-processing tech, like Night Sight, paired with high-quality image sensors. A focus on number plate recognition and enhancement would be endlessly useful when claiming from your insurance company.

There’s room for Gemini AI’s smarts here, too. Whether it’s used in the above number plate scenario or to automatically pinpoint key moments during incidents, detect accidents, or identify dangerous driving alerts, artificial intelligence would have great uses. More interestingly, a carefully crafted model could potentially provide an early warning system for potential incidents. Granted, many vehicles have sophisticated systems for this purpose, but another layer of protection wouldn’t hurt.

The combination of image processing prowess, service integration, and AI additions would make a Google dash cam a powerful driver accessory.

It’s also worth mixing Google’s Nest expertise into the pot. Considering that dash cams are effectively security cameras for your car, the crossover is clear to see here. Add parking monitoring and a Google dash cam could be used as an external Nest camera that plugs into your smart home monitoring system. Aware subscribers could benefit from more extensive storage plans, while others could benefit from microSD card support and seamless data transfers to a paired Android phone.

All things told, a Google dash cam sounds like it has so much going for it, but why haven’t we seen one yet?

The vaporware fears are real

Understandably, you’re probably second-guessing Google pushing into another device segment. We’ve seen the company launch other products that showed so much promise, only to shut them down a few months later.

Unsurprisingly, it enjoyed a brief stint in the smart camera space. Remember Google Clips? Launched in 2018, the little clip-on, wearable camera identified and recorded reels of key moments in your life using machine learning. Under two years later, Google shuttered the project. Granted, it suffered from first-generation flaws, but it had potential. You can see a few (heavily compressed) GIFs of the clips captured during our review below.

Even if a dash cam product does show potential, it could easily go the same way as Clips. Google would have to truly commit to the project before previously scorned users would invest in such a device.

This is perhaps why the company is reluctant to consider the niche space. It may also hesitate to spin up an entirely new product manufacturing project if it isn’t expected to boost its balance sheet. Dash cams don’t have the same mass appeal as smartphones, nor the same massive profit margins.

Remember Google Clips? A dash cam could end up alongside it in the company's growing graveyard.

Of course, there are more practical issues with a Google dash cam, too. Considering that Clips demanded $249 at launch and many of the best dash cams available inflate that price, I’d expect Google to charge a steep amount for its product. A reliable data connection would also be required to maximize the feature kit I outlined in the first section, further adding to the device’s ongoing price demands.

Google dash cam: Pipedream or possibility?

Nevertheless, I still see the potential of a Google dash cam. It would push the relatively stagnant segment forward, challenging other brands to buff their features, and offer consumers another option.

At the time of this writing, there has been no indication that Google plans to extend its Nest ecosystem beyond the home. That’s a shame and a missed opportunity. Car security is as important as securing our abodes; a dash cam goes a long way to doing just that.

A Google dash cam would not only push the segment forward, it will also provide users with another option.

Google has the potential to offer a robust hardware, software, and service combo thanks to Android Auto, its cloud storage products, its image processing prowess, and Gemini AI smarts. Combine these facets, and you’ll have a highly compelling product.

So, will we ever see a Google dash cam? Probably not, but I’d consider one if the company ever changes its mind.

