Google's 'Your info' is finally starting to roll out to the Contacts app

Adamya Sharma / Android Authority

TL;DR “Your info” is starting to roll out to the Google Contacts app.

This feature is designed to make it easier to share your information with others.

Lately, Google has been hard at work developing AirDrop-like Tap to Share features for Android. Earlier this month, we pointed out some changes to the Google Contacts app that are in preparation for this. Specifically, the Mountain View-based firm is making it easier to share your information with others. The next time you open the Contacts app, you may finally see this change.

Google is starting to roll out the aptly named “Your info” hub. We spotted the feature in version 4.83.13.940538822 of the Google Contacts app.

If you missed our earlier coverage, Your info is a section where you can fill in your information, like your phone number and email address. When you want to pass that information along to someone else, going to Your info will let you do it quickly. And to make it easier to find, Google has placed the feature right at the top of the screen.

As mentioned earlier, this will be a Tap to Share feature. Tap to Share won’t be available anytime soon. However, when Google does roll it out, sharing your information with others should be as easy and simple as tapping to make a payment with your phone.

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