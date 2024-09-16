Google Contacts simplifies contact creation with fresh redesign

Adamya Sharma / Android Authority

Google has been working on a design refresh for the Contacts app’s “Create contact” page for quite a while. We got our first look at the updated UI earlier this year in April, and it now appears to be rolling out widely.

The new “Create contact” page retains the Add picture, First name, Last name, and Company fields from the previous design. However, other essential fields, like Add phone, Add email, Add significant date, and Add to label now appear as buttons. The Add phone field is enabled by default, but users have the option to remove it by tapping the red button to the right.

Old UI New UI

Underneath the buttons, you’ll find a new text box to add notes to the contact, followed by an Add fields button that brings up a sheet with a few optional fields. These include Middle name, Phonetic pronunciation, Prefix, Suffix, Nickname, File as, Job title, Department, Related people, Website, and Custom field.

Old UI New UI

Unlike the older design, selecting a field from the Add fields sheet only adds the selected field to the Create contact page. Previously, selecting the More Fields option inserted all the optional fields into the page, adding unnecessary clutter. The new implementation is significantly better, as it doesn’t require users to scroll through all the non-essential fields to access the one they might need for a specific contact.

Old UI New UI

The redesigned Create contact page is rolling out as part of a server-side update on version 4.39 of Google Contacts (via Mishaal Rahman). You can try to force-stop and relaunch the app if you don’t see it on your device after installing the latest release.

